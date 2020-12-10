Pleading
KING, Richard Lee, 60, of Chouteau. Pleaded guilty to distribution of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor (three counts); possession of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: December 10, 2020 @ 6:39 pm
age 83. Foreman. Died December 8th in Mannford, OK. Graveside Services December 14th at 10:00am at Parris Cemetery in Tahlequah, OK. Visitation December 13th from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
