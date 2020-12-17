US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 12.16.20

Pleading
McDONALD, Jamie Denise, 31, of Tulsa. Pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy.
SANDERS, Bobby James, 34, of Tulsa. Pleaded guilty to felon in possession of firearm and ammunition.
Sentencings
HENDRICKS, Charles P., 32, of McAlester. Drug conspiracy. Sentenced to 160 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised released.
TORRES, Rafael, 35, of Oklahoma City. Kidnapping; interference with commerce by robbery; use, carry and brandish a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; felon in possession of firearm. Sentenced to 209 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. Ordered to pay $1,200 restitution.
