Pleading
GOUGE, Tommy Ryan, 41, of Clearview. Pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country.
age 67. Died December 16th in Fort Smith, AR. Funeral Services December 21st at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Ross Cemetery in Park Hill, OK.
Patricia Ann Willis , age 74, a resident of Alvarado, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. Pat was born the daughter of Joseph J. and Nadine (Biswell) Hinnen on October 29, 1946 at Chillicothe, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Larry Willis on September 6,1964 at Chula Pres…
Commented
