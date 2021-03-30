US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma

Sentencings
CLARK, Addison Paige, 30, of Broken Arrow. Involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country; driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance resulting in great bodily injury. Sentenced to 60 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Ordered to pay $14,326.26 restitution.
LEITKA, Kyle Elliott, 31, of Weleetka. Abusive sexual contact in Indian Country. Sentenced to 13 months in prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.
PITTS, Hurley Dewayne, 46, of Tahlequah. Felon in possession of firearm and ammunition. Sentenced to 188 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
TATE, Darin Dawayne, 42, of Broken Bow. Felon in possession of ammunition. Sentenced to 72 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
