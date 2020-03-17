Sentencings
ALDRIDGE, Darron Ray, 41, of McAlester. Distribution of heroin. Sentenced to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Ordered to pay $2,539.63 restitution.
SUMMIT, Rusty Shawn, 38, of Kingston. Wire fraud. Sentenced March 17. Sentenced to one 33 month sentence in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Ordered to pay $410,981.08 restitution.
WOOLSEY, Callie Marie, 31, of McAlester. Distribution of heroin. Sentenced March 17. Sentenced to 188 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Ordered to pay $2,539.63 restitution.
