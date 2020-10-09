US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma

Pleadings
DEERINWATER, Ross, 29, of Holdenville. Pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country. Sentencing pending.
GRANDSTAFF, Tyler Shane, 29, of Seminole. Pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country; retaliating against an informant. Sentencing pending.
HODGINS, Caleb Trent, 25, of Holdenville. Assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country. Sentencing pending.
MILLER, Michael Wayne. Pleaded guilty to child abuse in Indian Country (two counts). Sentencing pending.
