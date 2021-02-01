US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma

Pleading
NEDD, Conrad Edward, 36, of Broken Arrow. Pleaded guilty to robbery in Indian Country.
Age 73. Carpenter. Died January 29th in Hulbert, OK. Visitation February 3rd from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
43, former Checotah resident, passed away 01/07/2021 in Glendale, California. Viewing Noon - 4PM Tuesday, 02/02/2021 and 9AM-4PM Wednesday, 02/03/2021 Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Service 1PM Thursday, 02/04/2021 First Baptist Church, Checotah. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
79, died Wednesday, in Tulsa. He was a retired OG&E Shift Supervisor. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm, at RiverCrest Chapel in Bixby, Ok. Services are private.
