US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Pleading

GILL, Kami Rai, 34, of Del City. Pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy.

HOWE, Brandon Allen, 38, of Wagoner. Pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary in Indian Country (two counts).

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you