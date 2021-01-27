US District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma

HANEY, Michael Eco Hutke Haney, 23, of Henryetta. Pleaded guilty to attempted sexual abuse in Indian Country, sexual abuse in Indian Country, and abusive sexual contact of a child in Indian Country.

