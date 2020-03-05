Pleadings
BEATTIE, Edward Shontel, 47, of Los Angeles, California. Pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
WILCOX, David William, 48, of Muskogee. Pleaded guilty to failure to register as sex offender.
34, Customer Service Representative, passed Thursday, March 5, 2020 Family conducted memorial service: 3PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 @ Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, Muskogee, OK Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home
94, Homemaker, passed Thursday, 02/27/2020. Service Info:10AM, Friday, 03/6/2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
62, homemaker, passed Tuesday, 02/25/2020. Service Info: 2PM, Saturday, 03/07/2020 at Grace Episcopal Church. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
83, Locke and Dam Operator, passed on March 2, 2020. Services will be held Saturday at 10:00 am, Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.
