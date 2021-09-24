Pleadings
ANGEL, Jeffrey Eduardo, 32. Pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
BATTIEST, Melvin James, 60. Pleaded guilty to felony murder in Indian Country.
GUTIERREZ, Jose Ramon, 33. Pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
LEMMON, David Hurl, 48. Pleaded guilty to possessing contraband in prison.
McCLAIN, Dillion, 32. Pleaded guilty to arson of a dwelling in Indian Country.
SUMKA, Jeffrey Denton, 27. Pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.
YOUNG, Shylow Shane, 37. Pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country; use, carry, brandish, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
