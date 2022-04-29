Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Partly cloudy during the morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly severe, especially during the evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.