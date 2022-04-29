One of six Democrats competing for the chance to unseat U.S. Sen. James Lankford began his Thursday pitching his candidacy at several stops across northeastern Oklahoma.
Jason Bollinger, a "lifelong Oklahoman" from Beckham County in southwestern part of the state, said his aim is to restore civility and work to get the nation "moving in the right direction." Since announcing his campaign seven months ago, Bollinger said voters he has met believe "we're going in the wrong direction and that everyday Oklahomans' needs are not being met."
"We'll be focusing on the things that actually affect Oklahomans' daily lives — infrastructure, access to health care, immigration reform, education," Bollinger said. "Our current delegation spends a lot of time creating sound bites for the media and doing things that can get them on TV, but not getting a lot of work done."
Bollinger, who has a private practice firm in Oklahoma City, said many voters, regardless of party, find the divisions stoked by politicians in pursuit of power distasteful. He said voters are "upset with the noise ..., the nastiness, and they're upset with the waste of time and money."
"Getting back to being willing to have conversations with people you don't agree with, getting back to ... focusing on the issues that government is supposed to address ... would go a long way," Bollinger said, discussing ways to heal divisions exacerbated by politicians who focus on "hot-button social issues" rather than governing. "If we can see progress in the government working for people I think it would restore trust in our government."
Bollinger earned his undergraduate degree in accounting and law degree at Oklahoma University before working at the U.S. State Department as a clerk for the Office of the Legal Adviser during the Trump administration. While there, he was a member of the delegation dispatched to The Hague to litigate claims that involved the Iranian government.
The Democratic contender said his upbringing in rural Oklahoma by parents — a teacher and a city manager — and State Department experience would give him an edge in the U.S. Senate. He said Lankford and some other members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation have no roots here, and it's easier for them to "get swept up in the the mess that is Washington, D.C."
Lankford "grew up in Dallas, went to the University of Texas, and then came to Oklahoma to work here a while, but he still doesn't ... have a whole lot of connection to the state," Bollinger said. "Rather than being in tune with the needs of everyday Oklahomans, he is following whatever the Republican Party or his big out-of-state donors tell him to do, and he has just moved further and further away from the issues that impact Oklahomans."
Among those issues is the inevitable transition toward sustainable energy solutions, which Bollinger said must be addressed in order to enjoy economic stability, and a healthy and safe environment. As a native of western Oklahoma where the oil and gas industry is "the economic driver," Bollinger said he understands the fear of change.
"It is scary for people in parts of the state ... where nearly everyone works in something that touches that industry," Bollinger said. "It doesn't make sense to come in and say ... we're just going to stop this, and you've got to do this, without providing the appropriate training" necessary for workers in the industry to make the transition.
Regardless of whether that means greater investment by the government in technical training programs, college programs, or on-the-job training, Bollinger said preparing workers for the transition has "got to take place first."
Bollinger said he is a candidate who is "willing to listen and willing to talk with" all voters, even those "who may disagree."
"I'm in this for Oklahoma and ... for everyday Oklahomans," Bollinger said. "Regardless of your background, your party, I want to be a representative, a U.S. senator who represents all Oklahomans — that is something we have not had for a long time."
Bollinger will be competing for the Democratic nomination against Madison Horn of Oklahoma City, Arya Azma of Norman, Brandon Wade of Bartlesville, Dennis L. Baker of Tulsa, and Jo Glenn of Tulsa. The party primaries are scheduled June 28.
