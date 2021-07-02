US Supreme Court rejects video evidence

Lawyers representing a Muskogee man injured during a 2016 arrest filed a petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review lower court rulings rejected his reliance on video evidence introduced by defendants.
A 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals acknowledged courts “ordinarily accept the plaintiff’s version of the facts” when determining whether qualified immunity is proper. But “those facts must find support in the record,” and the appellate court notes Jeriel “Edwards submitted no evidence” in opposing summary judgment at the district court level.
“To the extent Edwards asserts a factual version that conflicts with” video images and the officers’ affidavits and reports “we do not adopt his version.” The team of lawyers representing Edwards state in the petition seeking review by the high court that ruling contradicts an earlier opinion rendered by the U.S. Supreme Court.
"Given the increasing prevalence of video evidence of civilian-police disputes ..., it is essential to preserve plaintiffs’ rights to have genuine, material fact disputes based on video evidence ... interpreted by a jury of their peers," Edwards' lawyers state in their petition. "This Court should grant the petition and clarify the proper standard for analyzing video evidence in a summary-judgment record."
Edwards filed a lawsuit in 2018 alleging current and former Muskogee police officers used excessive force when they arrested him after an encounter at the Wendy's parking lot on South 32nd Street, depriving him of his constitutional rights. District court and appellate court judges found that while Edwards sustained injuries as a result of multiple punches, the use of a neck restraint and Taser, the force used by police was "objectively reasonable."
Edwards reportedly exhibited some confusion about the directions being given by police, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder of the Eastern District of Oklahoma construed Edwards’ trouble understanding as resistance to a lawful arrest. That resistance by Edwards justified the use of force by Muskogee Police Officer Greg Foreman and three other officers who took part in the arrest.
The appellate court, in footnotes to their 13-page opinion, state that while they “ordinarily accept the plaintiff’s version of the facts” when determining whether qualified immunity is proper, “those facts must find support in the record.” The court noted “Edwards submitted no evidence” in opposing summary judgment at the district court level, so “to the extent Edwards asserts a factual version that conflicts with” video images and the officers’ affidavits and reports “we do not adopt his version.”
Edwards' lawyers argue the 10th Circuit's misapplication of a standard laid out in an earlier Supreme Court "is part of a disturbing trend" among appellate courts that are changing "summary-judgment norms when the record includes video evidence." That evidence, they argue, "must be viewed in the light most favorable" to the party opposing motions for summary judgment.
In the brief filed by on Edwards’ behalf in his appeal of the district court’s ruling, lawyers argued that dashcam video of the arrest shows Edwards did not resist arrest. They argued Edwards was subdued when police used the Taser and neck restraint, “making the officers’ actions a clear violation of the Fourth Amendment’s” prohibition against the use of excessive force.
Appellate judges balanced those factors against the severity of the suspected crime, immediate threat to the officers’ safety, and whether Edwards actively resisted arrest. The panel determined the factors weighed in favor of police and the district court’s determination that they were entitled to qualified immunity.
Edwards' lawyers said bodycam video reveals discrepancies between the versions of events presented by defendants. They said the court adopted that version of events without regard to the video evidence offered by Edwards.
