USAO students to provide guided tours at Honey Springs Battlefield

CHECOTAH — Honey Springs Battlefield is offering a unique tour opportunity at the site. Students from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO) will serve as tour guides on the six trails that cross the 1,100-acre battlefield on Saturday, as well as three Saturdays in July: July 2, 16 and 23. This series of tours coincides with the annual memorial of the battle at 10:30 a.m. July 16. The students will point out the exact locations of military actions, highlight key aspects of the engagement, and discuss its historical importance.
Normally, the park and its six trails are self-guided with a total of 55 trail markers. Through a special historical interpretation course taught by Dr. James Finck at USAO, students will travel approximately three hours from their classroom in Chickasha to serve as tour guides at Honey Springs Battlefield. Already trained about the battle and the trails during the class, these students will add to the overall visitor experience by interpreting key elements of the engagement in the environment where the events occurred.
For more information regarding the presentation and Honey Springs Battlefield, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call (918) 617-7125. Honey Springs Battlefield is located east of U.S. Highway 69 between Oktaha and Checotah. The visitor center is located on a hill in close proximity to the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville. Take the second left after reaching the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame Museum (driving from the west).
