UScellular announces $57.8 million network investment in Oklahoma

UScellular announced that it made a $57.8 million investment in its Oklahoma network in 2020, including $29.4 million in 5G upgrades that bring customers faster data speeds, a more responsive mobile experience and the ability to connect more devices to the network at the same time.
“We take the responsibility of keeping our customers connected very seriously, and every investment we make in our network is designed to enhance their wireless experience,” said Jeff Heeley, director of sales and operations at UScellular in Oklahoma. “Last year showed us that wireless service has never been more essential, so we are dedicated to bringing the latest technology to more of our customers to ensure they can stay connected to the people and information they need.”
Additionally, for the sixth year in a row, UScellular donated $1 million to Boys & Girls of America to support youth in its communities, $53,000 of which went directly to Oklahoma clubs. Information: uscellular.com.
