UScellular provides $1,000 sponsorship to softball team

The Green Country All-Stars from Muskogee received a $1,000 sponsorship through UScellular’s Community Connections program to help pay for their trip to to represent the state of Oklahoma in the Little League Regional Tournament in Waco, Texas.
Not only were the girls awarded $1,000 to assist in funding their trip to the Little League Softball World Series, but they won the tournament. The Green Country All-Stars are the first ever Little League Softball World Series Championship from Oklahoma.
The Green Country All-Stars signed up on UScellular’s website, and within 14 days rallied their friends, families and social followers to complete digital activities like watching a video or following UScellular on its social channels that earned them the money. The Community Connections program provides sponsorship support to STEM programs, sports teams, marching bands, dance teams, arts and a variety of other groups.
“It is an exciting opportunity to provide meaningful experiences for youth in our community like the Green Country All-Stars and we’re proud to be able to provide funds to support their activities,” said Janiece Lewis, store manager at the UScellular store in Muskogee. “The Community Connections program offers an easy, virtual platform for community youth organizations to raise money throughout the year and helps kids achieve their goals.”
“We are so grateful to UScellular for helping provide this memorable opportunity for our team. The girls have worked so hard to prepare to compete and it was incredibly exciting to see their dedication rewarded. We appreciate UScellular’s commitment to the local community and value their support,” said Johnny Hutchens, coach of the Green Country All-Stars team.
Since launching the program in 2015, UScellular has awarded more than $1.4 million to 3,100 groups nationwide to support their needs from equipment purchases to field trips. Information: uscellular.com/communityconnections.
