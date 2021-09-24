USDA invests $1.4 Million in Rural Business Development Grants

STILLWATER – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced Thursday that the USDA is investing $1,426,960 in grants to support 10 projects in rural Oklahoma, and the Cherokee Nation will receive money for two projects.
“This investment is crucial to our small businesses in rural Oklahoma,” Acting State Director for Oklahoma Rural Development Vickie Edwards said. “Through these grants, our rural businesses will have access to technical assistance, training, business incubators, and equipment. We welcome these funds in Oklahoma.”
The Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) program is a competitive grant designed to support targeted technical assistance, training, and other activities that lead to the development or expansion of small and emerging private businesses located in rural areas with fewer than 50 employees and gross revenue less than $1 million. The projects receiving funding in rural Oklahoma include:
Cherokee Nation will use $137,340 to develop and establish a Cherokee Emerging Artist Leadership Program that will encompass a year-long intensive program to provide artist-entrepreneurs with comprehensive technical assistance.
Cherokee Nation will use $67,321 to provide technical assistance to small business owners who were impacted by Covid-19. Business owners will receive training to help them improve and grow their internet based platforms through social media, website development and online customer service platforms to increase internet sales.
Others receiving grants:
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma — $499,999.
City of Thomas — $175,740.
Southwest Intermediary Finance Team (Hinton) — $91,960.
Harper County Development Authority — $99,900.
City of Fairview — $95,900.
City of Comanche — $128,000.
City of Okemah — $42,500.
Oklahoma Wheat Growers Association Inc.— $88,300.
