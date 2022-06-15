Use caution in extreme heat

Summer officially doesn't start until next week, but the summertime heat has already invaded Green Country.
While there are not active watches or warnings for the area, everyone should take caution when active outdoors.
The American Red Cross advises you need to drink enough water to prevent heat illness. An average person needs to drink about three-fourths of a gallon of water daily.
Paul Taylor, whose father William owns Uplift Professional Tree Service, said keeping himself and the rest of the crew hydrated has almost become second nature.
"I've been doing this off and on for about seven years," he said. "Between the four of use, we go through a 24-pack of water a day."
Trish German, public information officer for Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service, said if you're going to be outside, "do it in small increments."
"Check on elderly neighbors…that's a real important thing with it getting hot," she said. "Most of them are on a fixed income and sometimes the elderly, it hits them a little bit more than anybody."
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said that while the county has no cooling station in place, the city might be opening up some soon.
"Usually they don't open a cooling station until the heat index is 105 or more," he said. "I know we're at that, and that's usually their limit."
The Red Cross also recommends you make a plan to stay cool. Do not rely only on electric fans during extreme heat. When temperatures are in the high 90s, fans may not prevent heat-related illness.
Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.
German also said it's important to watch for signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and to know the differences in symptoms.
"Heat exhaustion, you have a temperature of 100; heat stroke, you're looking at 104 degrees," she said. "You're going to have the headaches on both, you're going to have the fatigue and the anxiety. With the heat stroke, you're going to be more stuporous, and heat exhaustion, you'll have muscle weakness and cramps."
Additionally, heat exhaustion is accompanied by cold, pale and clammy skin, while heat stroke is accompanied by hot, red, dry or damp skin. Both illnesses are accompanied with fast pulses, but heat stroke has a weak pulse and heat exhaustion has a strong pulse.
For more tips and information on coping with excessive heat, go to the Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MuskogeeCountyEMS) or the American Red Cross website (www.redcross.org).
