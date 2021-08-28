Recent sightings of individuals using cast nets to harvest fish from streams in northeastern Oklahoma sparked concerns among water protectors.
State law prohibits the use of cast nets and seines to harvest game fish. While there are limited exceptions to the general rule — to catch bait fish for personal use, for example — the use of these devices is a banned activity at Oklahoma's scenic rivers and streams.
Spring Creek Coalition President Beth Rooney said people have been spotted during recent evenings near Littlefield's Bridge. The individuals, she said, appear to be workers from nearby cannabis farms.
"When confronted by upset locals, they said they were taking the fish to eat," Rooney said. "Game wardens were contacted, and they have asked that people call them immediately when they see this happening."
A cast net is round or oval and can be thrown, or cast, over a large area. Weights on the perimeter of the nets help it sink, trapping fish as it drops to the bottom.
The use of cast nets is one of the oldest and most efficient ways to catch large numbers of small- to medium-sized fish. Harvesting game fish in Oklahoma streams by cast net or seine is illegal.
Rooney said an Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee told her Spring Creek and others like it are "too fragile for individuals to be taking out large quantities of fish.” While the problem does not seem to be widespread, it is one that has been seen before, and measures were put in place to stop it.”
It is unlawful to take or possess more than 25 nongame fish — excluding shad — harvested from an Oklahoma river or stream. Citations start at $339.
ODWC wardens said they received no calls in July. They believe confrontations initiated by area residents had a positive effect.
