TULSA – Due to power outages, the U.S. Postal Service is temporarily suspending mail processing operations at the Tulsa Processing & Distribution Center, 2132 S. 91st E. Ave., effective Tuesday, until further notice. The Postal Service will provide additional information when regular operations resume.
The U.S. Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience this temporary suspension may cause our customers.
USPS Service Alerts provide information to consumers, small businesses and business mailers about postal facility service disruptions due to weather-related and other natural disasters or events. Updated information is available at https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.
