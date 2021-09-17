Utah company sues Bacone seeking more than $1 million

A Utah company filed a civil suit in Muskogee County District Court against Bacone College seeking a judgment of more than $1 million for an alleged breach of contract.
MHEC LLC, doing business as Midgley-Huber Energy Concepts, filed the petition seeking $1,038,500 payment for work it alleges was performed from August 2020 to July 9, 2021.
"The Work performed on the Project benefited Bacone and Bacone accepted the Work furnished by MHEC knowing that MHEC, in return, expected payment," the company alleges in its petition. "Despite multiple demands, Bacone still owes MHEC $1,038,500.00 for the Work performed on the Project."
Bacone released a statement disagreeing with MHEC's assessment of the situation.
"Bacone College strongly disputes the allegations made against it, including the notion that MHEC completed the work it was supposed to complete," according to a statement from the Bacone Office of College Relations.
MHEC filed a verified lien statement with the Muskogee County Clerk's Office for the amount the company alleges it is owed.
In the civil suit filed Wednesday, the company alleges it is entitled to judgment foreclosing the lien for the amount owed "and ordering a sale of the Property subject to the Lien, with the sale proceeds being first applied to satisfy the Lien . . ."
No court date has been set.
Bacone has suffered from financial problems in the past. Bacone laid off most of its staff in May 2018 as officials sought to shore up budget shortfalls and keep the college open.
The college then sold three college properties to help resolve the issues. More recently, Muskogee Public Schools purchased some of Bacone's property for $3 million to build a sports complex.
In 2019, Bacone restructured as a smaller institution under the new leadership of Ferlin Clark. The college cut many sports programs, including football and wrestling.
The ultimate goal was to become a tribal college recognized under the American Indian Higher Education Consortium, which would provide federal funding to the school for its primarily Native American student population.
Bacone also applied to become a tribal college with the Bureau of Education, which would provide funding.
In March, Bacone was notified the Higher Learning Commission extended the sanction of probation for Bacone because it "determined that the institution remains out of compliance with HLC's Criteria for Accreditation and meets the conditions for the extension of Probation set forth in HLC policy."
HLC states in a letter to Bacone that an on-site evaluation will take place no later than September 2021.
"In February 2022, the HLC Board of Trustees will determine whether the institution has demonstrated that it is in compliance with the Criteria for Accreditation and whether Probation can be removed," the board states in its letter.
