An investigation is underway to determine how a crash happened that killed a Utah man on the Muskogee Turnpike, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Tegan Donovan Rawlins, 22, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 3:25 p.m. at mile marker 4 eastbound, a mile north of Broken Arrow in Wagoner County. Rawlins was driving a 2019 Chevrolet 4500 box van. Rawlins was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
