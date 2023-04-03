Army veteran Derek Miles found a spacious new waiting area when he came to the Muskogee VA Regional Benefits Office's newly renovated Main Street location Monday morning.
"More room," he said. "We veterans need it, man. It's more space, for one, and I like that we can have more privacy when we go see the advocates here."
Miles, a veteran of Iraq was among the first veterans served at the newly renovated office, which reopened to the public Monday.
VA officials celebrated the reopening with a ribbon cutting. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman and representatives of Muskogee area Congressional delegations attended the ribbon cutting and toured the renovations.
Muskogee VA Regional Office Director Jason McClellan said the ribbon cutting marked a chance to meet again with the public at its Main Street location.
"Since July, we've kind of been in a hybrid approach of serving the public as our building went through renovations," McClellan said. 'We were able to meet with the public without interruptions, however we had to relocate that public contact access point (to another facility)."
VARO Senior Staff Assistant Jacob Nichols said the front reception area was completely redesigned to be more open and accommodating. Visitors enter through a security checkpoint and get an ID patch.
"The services are the same, the space is larger," Nichols said.
Renovations include five larger interview cubicles where veterans meet with VA or service organization representatives. Nichols said veterans can discuss any new benefits, disability compensation, education, veteran rehabilitation, unemployment, home loan guarantees or pensions.
VA public contact representative David Eaton said he loves the new space.
"It's just easier access for them to get in and out of the building," Eaton said.
VA public contact representative Mitzi Park said renovations offer "easier access to the veterans."
There also is a larger waiting room with new furniture.
About 1,600 VA employees work at three locations in Muskogee, with most working in the Main Street building. Veterans groups, such as Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Paralyzed Veterans of America also have newly renovated offices at the Main Street building, Nichols said.
Nichols said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, VARO faced restrictions in meeting with the public.
"Those restrictions were lifted last summer," he said. "We just had to temporarily shift our location for meeting with the public down the road to our other locations."
Vietnam veteran Jerry Coffman was the first veteran to be served in the newly renovated space Monday. He said he hadn't been in the building for several years.
"This is all changed," he said. "It's beautiful."
