Sunny skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 1, 2020 @ 12:06 pm
muskogeephoenix.com
89 Died: 3/29/2020 Viewing: Mon. 4/6/20 & Tues. 4/7/20 from 9a.m. - 5p.m. at Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home. Services held at a later date. Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory, Eufaula
85, Executive Vice President Curt's Oil Company, died Sunday. Private family service, memorial service at later date. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. 918-478-2555 Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Rev. Delbert C. Josey, age 79, Pastor of Wilson Chapel Baptist Church. Services pending with House of Winn Funeral Home of Muskogee.
Commented
