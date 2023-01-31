Due to inclement weather, the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, Jack East Mental Health Clinic, McAlester VA Outpatient Clinic, and McCurtain County VA Outpatient Clinic, will be closed on Tuesday. Veterans will be contacted to reschedule their appointments.
If you have a face-to-face appointment and want to verify operational status before departure, or reschedule an appointment, please call us at (888) 397-8387.
