Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System joins the nation in commemorating Women’s History Month in March by celebrating the achievements of women and their contributions to our nation’s history.
This year’s theme honors the 75th Anniversary of World War II by “Honoring the Past, Securing the Future.” World War II greatly impacted women’s advancements in many ways. For instance, the war effort brought more women into the workforce, contributed to women enlisting in the military, and showed the United States how women can support our nation.
While men were serving in the military during World War II, women were increasingly taking over positions back home in all sorts of white-collar and blue-collar fields, including construction, steel and lumber. At first, women faced a great deal of discrimination, including lower pay, sexual harassment, dangerous working conditions and long hours.
Throughout history, women have served courageously in our nation’s wars and conflicts, as well as peacetime. They have risen through the ranks, despite many obstacles, and have demonstrated their abilities while serving in a variety of occupations.
We celebrate the pioneers of women’s achievements in building a nation during a time of war and the women’s struggles and contributions that led to advancement.
According to the National World War II Museum, nearly 350,000 U.S. women volunteered to serve at home and abroad. When women returned from the war, they could not easily access the same benefits available to men, such as the G.I. Bill. Women would continue to stand up for these rights in the future.
Today, there are approximately two million living women veterans, which represents 10% of the total veteran population. Women are one of the fastest growing veteran demographic groups and account for more than 30% of the increase in veterans who served between 2014 and 2018. Additionally, the number of women using VA health services has nearly tripled since 2000, growing from about 160,000 to 500,000 in 2019.
Significant progress has been made in recent years to better serve women veterans by providing an array of women’s services, including comprehensive primary care, gynecology, maternity, specialty care, and mental health services.
VA encourages women veterans to enroll in VA health care and use the benefits they have earned. For more information, contact the Women Veteran Call Center at 855-VA-Women (855-829-6636) or visit womenshealth.va.gov.
