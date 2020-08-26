Linda Flowers and Ben James entered the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival for the first time this year and came away with a third-place medal in the dance competition, performing a country waltz.
The team was honored at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center on Wednesday for their accomplishment. Flowers, who was a telecommunications operations specialist in the Air Force, said the way the dance partners got together was by chance.
“I was sitting down and always saw him dancing with this tall lady, and I didn’t think I could dance with him because he was always with her,” she said. “Well one day he’s by himself at the American Legion and one of my girlfriends says, ‘Hey, he broke up with his girlfriend.’ So I approached him and said ‘Hey, I was hoping you would ask me to dance.’
“Well, he said he was going out for a minute and when he came back, he asked me. We clicked right away.”
The two have been dancing as partners for the last two years, and this year was the first time they entered the Festival. Deborah Moreno, recreational therapist and creative arts coordinator at the hospital, said it was only the second time a couple from Muskogee had entered the dance portion.
“There are five divisions of the Festival — art, creative writing, dance, drama and music,” Moreno said. “There were 7,000 entries in this year’s festival, an increase of 20% over last year.”
James’ wife died six years ago and said it was dancing that got him out of the doldrums of grief.
“We danced every chance we got,” he said. “At first I just sat around and did nothing. I messed up my back, had leg problems and walked on a cane.
“For a few years I couldn’t dance. After seeing Dr. Giles here at the VA, he fixed me to where I could walk and I started dancing again.”
Gracie Bonds, who is in the local dance group with Flowers and James, said it is a thrill to have someone from Muskogee place so high nationally.
“A man must be a very fine leader to dance well, and Ben is,” she said. “And Linda steps right in and she follows so well. They really are good dance partners.”
An Army veteran who served in the Seventh Cavalry, James said the physical benefits that have come from dancing makes life easier.
“The doctors are so busy here, they just tell you ‘Everything looks good,’” he said.
Flowers said her doctors really notice the benefits she receives from dancing.
“They do notice that I have a lot of endurance,” she said. “I can go ride my bike for long distances. And when Ben and I dance — and he goes fast — I’m not out of breath and neither is he.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.