VA encourages communities to recognize veteran patients during National Salute to Veteran Patients week

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System invites local communities to recognize and honor hospitalized veterans from Feb. 13-19 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.
Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to provide a weeklong commemoration for veteran patients by encouraging communities to seek opportunities to volunteer at their local VA facilities, visit with inpatients, and distribute gifts and cards to hospitalized veterans.
“For more than 75 years, volunteers have helped us keep America’s promise to veterans by providing supplemental services and support when and where veterans need it most," said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. "As we take a moment to salute our veteran patients, VA recognizes the efforts of volunteers and community members who help support our mission and we encourage all Americans to reach out to VA to explore more ways to give back."
While COVID-19 restrictions still prevent local citizens from visiting our inpatient veterans, you can still give back by donating Valentine’s cards and comfort items. Other groups have often donated lap quilts. Donated items will be passed out to both inpatient and outpatient veterans.
However, our greatest need is your time. We need citizens to serve our veterans at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee and Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa as VA volunteers.
If you are interested in volunteering or want to learn more about opportunities, visit http://www.volunteer.va.gov and submit an online form.
Local citizens can also donate money which will be used to purchase items for hospitalized veterans. To donate online, visit https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/.
Information: (918) 577-3622 or (918) 351-8953.
