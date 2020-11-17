The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is encouraging veterans to take the first step, Nov. 19, to stop smoking as part of the annual Great American Smokeout to improve their physical and mental health by combining cessation counseling with other VA clinical resources and support.
To help veterans quit tobacco, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System offers a Tobacco Cessation Program in Muskogee, Tulsa, McAlester, Vinita and Idabel, which combines face-to-face meetings and video teleconferencing to reach as many veterans as possible.
Research shows behavioral counseling can significantly improve one’s chances of quitting and combining counseling and medication works better than medication or counseling alone. VA’s smoking counseling programs are one of the most effective tools available for veterans who want to permanently stop smoking.
VA health care providers can help veterans explore the role tobacco plays in their daily routine, including the activities or situations that trigger someone to use tobacco products. These triggers can include talking on the phone, drinking coffee or alcohol or feeling bored or stressed. VA providers work with veterans to develop strategies for coping with those triggers and to tailor plans for quitting that will fit into each veteran’s everyday life.
“The best way to stop tobacco is to use behavioral techniques to help break the habit and develop new behaviors,” said Ramona McLemore, social worker and Tobacco Cessation Program coordinator. “We want to invite veterans to join our Tobacco Cessation Group which provides information and motivation to get started. Veterans will also get the support of their peers because they are all going through it together and they encourage each other.”
In addition to counseling, VA provides other services designed to help veterans stop smoking, including prescription medications, nicotine-replacement products like gum and patches and resources such as Quit VET and SmokefreeVET.
To start your new tobacco free life, call 1-888-397-8387 and press 2 to request an appointment.
