VA heading to Tulsa State Fair this weekend

The Tulsa Vet Center and Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System are partnering to offer veterans an opportunity to enroll for VA health care and learn about their benefits and resources at the Tulsa State Fair from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Oct. 7-8.
The Vet Center is bringing their Mobile Vet Center and will be inside the SageNet Center on the lower level at the southeast end.
VA staff is providing free flu shots to already enrolled veterans and will also be available to enroll veterans on the spot. Veterans only need to bring their DD-214 (Honorable Discharge documents). Enrollment information can be found at https://www.va.gov/health-care/about-va-health-benefits/.
Vet Center staff will be on hand to provide confidential help for veterans, service members, and their families. Services include counseling for needs such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). More information is located at https://www.va.gov/tulsa-vet-center/.
