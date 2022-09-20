VA Hosts Women Veterans Telephone Town Hall

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) is hosting a Telephone Town Hall for Women Veterans at 6 p.m. Sept. 21.
Topics include an update on VA’s Women Veterans’ program, as well as maternity care, cervical cancer screening, mammograms, and mental health services.
Women Veterans who receive their health care through EOVAHCS will be called automatically and do not need to register. If you do not receive a phone call, please call 833-998-1749 at 6 p.m. Sept. 21, to join the Town Hall.
