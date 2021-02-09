GLENDALE, Colorado – Veterans Affairs (VA) Rocky Mountain Network announced that it has administered more than 33,000 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to veterans and VA medical staff under its care.
In mid-December, the Rocky Mountain Network, also known as Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 19, started vaccinating frontline health care personnel and vulnerable veterans residing in long-term care and congregate living units.
Shortly after, VISN 19 health care systems, which include facilities and community-based outpatient clinics in Colorado, Montana, Oklahoma, Wyoming and Utah, began vaccinating additional groups of veterans receiving care at VA.
“We are working diligently to vaccinate our health care personnel and the most vulnerable veterans as quickly as possible,” said Ralph Gigliotti, VISN 19 Network director. “While we are still in the limited supply phase, as soon as vaccines become available, our clinical teams work swiftly to get the vaccine in the arms of our employees and our veterans.”
VA Medical Centers administer vaccines in accordance with CDC risk group recommendations as supply allows and facilities are currently scheduling vaccinations by appointment. Efforts will continue until every veteran receiving VA health care has been offered the vaccine. As more vaccine becomes available, facilities will expand to additional groups of eligible veterans.
Nationally, VA has administered more than 1 million doses of the vaccine to veterans and VA health care workers. VA publishes the number of veterans who have received vaccines at VA facilities across the country on COVID-19 National Summary website.
For more information on vaccine availability and how to schedule an appointment, visit Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (Muskogee) - https://www.muskogee.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp
Veterans who do not currently receive care at VA can learn more about VA health care eligibility criteria at https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/.
