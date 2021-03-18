If you're a service member or veteran and have a disability that was caused — or made worse — by your active-duty service and that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, you may be able to get VA employment support or services to help you live as independently as possible.
The VA’s Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program provides benefits and services that enable transitioning service members and Veterans with service-connected disabilities and an employment barrier, to prepare for, obtain and maintain suitable employment, and to the maximum extent possible, achieve independence in daily living.
Additional services to help with job training, employment accommodations, resume development, job seeking skills coaching, or starting your own business may also be available.
You may be eligible for VR&E benefits and services if you’re a veteran, and you meet all of the requirements listed below. All of these must be true. You:
• Didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge.
• Have a service-connected disability rating of at least 10% from VA.
• Submit an application for VR&E services.
If you are on active duty, you may be eligible for VR&E benefits and services if you meet at least one of the requirements listed below. At least one of these must be true. You:
• Have a 20%, or higher, pre-discharge disability rating (memorandum rating) and will soon leave the military.
• Are participating in the Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES) process or awaiting discharge due to a medical condition resulting from a serious injury or illness that occurred in the line of duty.
For more information, or to apply, you may contact a VA Veteran Readiness Counselor (VRC) at the Muskogee VA Regional Benefits Office at VRE.VBAMUS@va.gov, or through https://www.VA.GOV.
Additional information is also available at https://www.benefits.va.gov/vocrehab/index.asp or call toll-free 1-800-827-1000.
