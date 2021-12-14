VA sponsoring Christmas dinner for veterans without families

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System’s Black Employment Committee is hosting a Christmas dinner for veterans without families from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
To maintain social distancing, veterans will line up in their vehicles near the south end of the medical center. Volunteers will bring to-go boxes to the veteran’s vehicle filled with their choice of turkey or ham, along with a gift bag.
The dinner is sponsored by the VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement’s Voluntary Services, which receives donations from the public throughout the year.
Christmas music will be played during the event to provide a festive atmosphere. No reservation or identification is required. Veterans are invited to just drop by the medical center during the specified time listed.
The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center is located at 1011 Honor Heights Drive in Muskogee. Information: Deniece Anderson, (918) 913-8016.
