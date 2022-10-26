VA teams up with community partners for Federal Career Development Fair in Muskogee

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is partnering with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Muskogee VA Regional Office, and Work Force Oklahoma to bring you the Federal Career Development Fair.
The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. in Muskogee.
• Learn how to apply for a government job
• Get resume assistance
• Refine your interview skills
• Talk to career professionals and get essential career advice
• Get tips on dressing for interviews and in the workplace
• Learn professional etiquette
• Learn how to upload your resume on a government website
• And more!
Space is limited. Register today at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/federal-career-development-fair-tickets-404290482717
For the event, please bring your laptop, electronic notebook/pad, with digital resume if possible. Information: debbie.boyattia-jones@va.gov.
