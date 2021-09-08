VA to hold drive-thru Caregiver Resource Fair

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System invites veteran caregivers to attend upcoming resource fair in Muskogee.
Due to COVID-19, the resource fair will be drive-thru. VA staff as well as community partners will be present to answer questions about programs and resources for caregivers. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Boulevard Christian Church, 1700 W. Shawnee Bypass.
To learn more, contact Tammy Warren at Tammy.Warren3@va.gov or (918) 310-4628.
More information for caregivers can be found here: Caregiver Support | VA Eastern Oklahoma Health Care | Veterans Affairs.
