VA to hold drive-thru flu shot clinics

Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will hold Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics for enrolled veterans in Tulsa and Muskogee on Saturday. Veterans can call 888-397-8387 to schedule an appointment, but appointments aren't required.
Veterans can also get a flu shot on a walk-in basis by visiting their Primary Care Team.
• 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, south parking lot across from Medical Center, 1011 Honor Heights Drive, Muskogee.
• 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic (awning in back of clinic), 9322 E. 41st St., Tulsa.
No-Cost Community Flu Shots — Veterans can also use the VA Facility Locator to find an in‑network retail pharmacy or urgent care facility to receive their no-cost flu shot. To learn more about this program, visit http://www.va.gov/communitycare/flushot.
