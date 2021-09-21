VA to hold virtual diversity, equity, and inclusion listening sessions

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is conducting virtual diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) listening sessions for veterans through September in support of Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities through the Federal Government.
VHA is gathering feedback on:
• Veterans’ experiences and perceptions related to DE&I at VA health care facilities.
• Ways veterans feel they can be included.
• Barriers to effective healthcare for diverse veteran populations.
• Unmet needs of diverse veteran populations.
Registration:
Individual registration: VA encourages individual registrations for those not affiliated with or representing a group, association, or organization.
Group registration: The name of group, association or organization should be indicated in your registration request. VA may limit size of a group's registration to allow remarks from a broad, diverse group of stakeholders. VA will give priority to veterans, family members, caregivers, survivors of underserved communities or their representatives. The meeting will be no more than 60 minutes.
Audio (For listening purposes only): Limited to the first 200 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. Advanced registration is not required. Audio attendees will not be able to offer remarks as the line will be muted.
Sessions:
• Racial and Ethnic Minorities, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.
• LGBTQ+ Veterans, Sept. 28, 12 p.m.
• Veterans with Disabilities, Sept. 28, 2 p.m.
• Open sessions for all affinity groups, Sept. 28, 6 p.m.
• Women Veterans, Sept. 30, 12 p.m.
• Religious Minorities & Persons Otherwise Adversely Affected by Persistent Inequality, Sept. 30, 2 p.m.
• Open sessions for all affinity groups, Sept. 30, 6 p.m.
Information: Karen Cutright, Human Centered Designer: karen.cutrightsiegrist@va.gov; (513) 505-4268.
