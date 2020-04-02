Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is mailing all non-emergent medications to veterans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For emergency medications, the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center is operating an outside pick-up window next to the Primary Care entrance. We are no longer dispensing medication inside the medical center.
“In our continuing efforts to provide a safe environment for our veterans and employees, we have created a pharmacy window outside of our facility,” said Brian Jones, chief, Pharmacy Service. “This allows us to follow guidelines of social distancing. We ask veterans to only use the outside window for emergency medications and please refill their non-emergent medications using mail delivery.”
Outside Pharmacy Pick-up hours:
Monday to Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Mail Delivery Options
For non-emergent medications, please order your refills at least 14 days in advance using either option below:
• My HealtheVet - www.myhealth.va.gov.
• Automated Refill Line- 1- 888-397-8387, press 1 for pharmacy.
• Mail Refill Slip
If you have a prescription from a community provider or if you are out of a critical medication such as Insulin, Blood Pressure, Mental Health and Anti-Coagulation medications, you should come to the VA Outpatient Pharmacy in person in either Muskogee or Tulsa.
It is never too early to order your medications. We encourage you to order your next refill as soon as possible. If you have less than five days of medication remaining or have other pharmacy questions, contact the Call Center at 1-888-397-8387, press 1 for pharmacy and then press 2 for pharmacy staff.
To track the delivery status of your medications, we encourage you to sign up for informed delivery through the U.S. Postal Service at https://informeddelivery.usps.com.
