Fire Department spokesman Jeff Watkins said the alarm went off at 7:49 a.m. Sunday, and the fire was extinguished around noon. There were no known injuries, he said.
Watkins said there were reports of people staying in the apartments, but no one was found. He said people had stayed in the building without permission. The building had caught fire in the past, he said.
The fire remained under investigation on Monday, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.