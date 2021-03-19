Waiting periods for COVID-19 vaccines have nearly disappeared for most area residents.
Muskogee area pharmacies say they have an overabundance of vaccine doses, partly because manufacturers are getting more doses out. They are encouraging appointments.
"From a provider standpoint, it changes how we do the rollout," said Nyki Sykora, owner of Ernie's Pharmacy. "You are witnessing a large rollout, and you are witnessing things changing on a day-to-day basis."
The Oklahoma Health Department will offer a limited number of vaccinations on a walk-up basis Saturday afternoon at county health department sites in Muskogee, Eufaula and Tahlequah. People must be 18 or older.
"We want Muskogee to be vaccinated," said Chris Schiller, pharmacist and chief executive officer of Economy Pharmacy. "I'd love to be number one in the state as far as that."
Schiller said the pharmacy has an overabundance of available doses.
"We had great response for the first two shipments, but now we're having trouble getting the word out and getting people in to get these," Schiller said. "We got 1,170 this week and we have a couple hundred appointments remaining. What I don't want to happen is to give the supply to another area or have any of it go bad because it's only good for so long."
A lot of people think it's hard to find and hard to get, he said. He said that, early in the vaccinations, people had longer waiting times to set an appointment.
"The first week, we were completely full, we did 250 to 350 shots a day," Schiller said. "But we'd have a few no-shows, and we'd try to find anybody that we can to see if we could get them in because we don't want them to be wasted. Once we mix a vial, those are only good for six hours. We don't want them wasted."
The pharmacy now has now has the opposite problem, Schiller said.
"We're not getting enough people making appointments," he said.
Economy Pharmacy West, where vaccinations are administered, has capacity for up to 350 appointments a day. Schiller said 80 showed up on Thursday.
Rockney Longcrier of Checotah, who got a vaccination at Economy on Thursday, said he was able to set an appointment over the phone after having computer problems.
"They got me straightened right up," he said. "I work at Yaffe, and they have me classified as an essential worker."
Sykora said the Pfizer vaccine doses are coming in by the thousand.
"We were always getting a weekly supply until just recently," Sykora said. "We were getting the Moderna and honestly, it was kind of like sweating bullets to make sure we could make it to the next week."
More providers are opening up, she said, adding that the recent agreement to use the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center as a vaccination site helped.
"Some of the people who made appointments into March or this week have already gotten theirs," she said.
Sykora said the health department opened it up for more providers in the last few weeks. "You're going to see accessibility increase."She said the increased supply makes her feel more hopeful for the future.
"I do believe, the way things are going, by June, most people will have had access to the vaccine who wants it," she said.
Schiller said thousands more Oklahomans are eligible to get the vaccine.
"A lot of people qualify right now who don't think that they do," he said. "Phase 3 has anybody who works in an industry or an essential business that may be exposed, or anyone who works and can't be social-distanced."
According to the Oklahoma Health Department website, people in Phase 3 include an estimated 1.5 million people deemed as essential business/industry personnel in the governor's executive order.
Phase 4 opens vaccines to all Oklahoma residents.
Providers are going beyond their own customers.
"We are working with nursing homes," Sykora said. "We are going out this Friday to the Springs to catch up on some of their second doses and new residents who have not been vaccinated yet."
She said Pfizer's 1,000-dose trays enable the pharmacy to "answer the call for some of these larger employers and nursing home facilities."
"I feel more confident I can go out and help those larger situations with employers," she said. "Before, I was basically getting enough to cover what was walking in our pharmacy."
Sykora said Ernie's eventually could offer walk-in vaccinations.
Walk-in Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the following county health departments:
• Muskogee County — 530 S. 34th St., Muskogee. First 100 participants only.
• Cherokee County — 912 S. College Ave., Tahlequah. First 100 participants only.
• McIntosh County — 29 Hospital Drive, Eufaula. First 100 participants only.
The vaccine will be a first dose and available to anyone 18 years of age or older in vaccine phase 1, 2 and 3.
Participants must wear a face mask and remember to social distance.
The vaccines are sponsored by the Oklahoma Health Department, District. 7.
SCHEDULE A VACCINE APPOINTMENT
• Oklahoma Health Department — https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information.html
• Ernie's Pharmacy — https://www.erniespharmacy.com/
• Economy Pharmacy — https://economypharmacy.com/
• ValuMed Pharmacy, Fort Gibson — Call (918) 478-3002 for instructions.
