Vallourec makes executive changes

A global company with a presence in Muskogee announced changes this week at top executive posts in North America with other employment changes expected here.
Bertrand Frischmann, who will be based in Houston, will oversee all Vallourec business in North America as vice president of its North America division and president of Vallourec USA Corp. He succeeds Nicolas de Coignac, who returned to France to assume new responsibilities within the executive committee at the Vallourec Group, and will report to Edouard Guinotte, chairman of the France-based Vallourec Group.
Frischmann’s appointment comes a week after the Guinotte announced an immediate reduction of a third of its workforce in North America, a move made in response to what was described as an “unforeseen, sudden and significant drop of activity confirmed by its oil and gas customers.” Guinotte said during Vallourec’s combined shareholder’s meeting the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced oil prices due to production cuts and decreased demand prompted an immediate implementation of cost-cutting measures.
Vallourec’s reduction of about 900 North American workers will result with the loss of a substantial number of jobs at its Port of Muskogee plant. A notice filed with the state pursuant to the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act shows 112 workers will lose jobs at its Muskogee plant, which employed about 250 full-time and temporary workers in 2015 before a crash in crude prices prompted steep staffing cuts.
Vallourec Star President Eric Shuster, in a WARN notice filed with the state of Oklahoma and Mayor Janey Boydston, said staff reductions at the company’s Port of Muskogee facility will begin May 10 and continue through May 23. The 112 employees affected by the reduction in force, he said, “will be permanently separated from the company.”
Company representatives did not respond to inquiries about present staffing levels at its Port of Muskogee facility. An appendix attached to the notice identifies by “job titles of positions to be affected and the number” of employees Vallourec anticipates will be affected once the layoffs begin.
“There are no bumping rights in this situation,” Shuster states in the notice. “And the affected employees are not represented by a labor union.”
Frischmann began his career in the automotive and consulting sectors and joined Vallourec in 2004 as a controller. He transferred in 2005 to the company’s Youngstown, Ohio, plant, where he led the integration of Vallourec Star into the Vallourec Group before being appointed two years later as production manager at the site’s tube mill.
Frischmann left in 2009 to manage Vallourec’s Saint-Saulve tube mill in France, where he stayed four years before relocating to Aberdeen, United Kingdom, to become managing director of Vallourec Oil & Gas UK. Back in France, he was appointed managing director of Serimax in 2016, then director in 2017 of the OCTG and accessories product line.
Vallourec’s plant at the Port of Muskogee sustained several setbacks during the past few years. A fire in 2012 consumed part of the facility and some equipment and caused more than $6 million damage.
An $11.8 million expansion project, supplemented by a $2 million community development block grant through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, was completed in 2014, but a downturn in the oil and gas industry the following year prompted a string of layoffs. The company began to ramp up employment again in 2017, when the Muskogee City-County Port Authority approved a $455,000 incentives package which required Vallourec “to maintain any jobs being considered for payment for 36 months prior to submitting a formal request for funds.”
Marie Synar, director of the port authority’s industrial development division, said Vallourec became eligible in February for payments from the 2017 incentives package but never made a formal request for funds. Since no funds were distributed, Synar said she expected the grant commitment to the port authority made by the City of Muskogee Foundation will be written off at the foundation directors’ next meeting.
