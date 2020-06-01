Dozens of people turned out Monday across the street from City Hall to demonstrate support for Councilor Ivory Vann.

They say Vann, who is serving his second term as Ward III representative, was targeted by a city employee in retaliation for the elected official’s assessment of a third-party contractor’s work approved by the employee. Assistant Planning Director Dan Hurd denied those criticisms motivated his efforts.

Hurd deposited three empty envelopes with the U.S. Postal Service for delivery by certified mail to Vann, the intended recipient, but he addressed them to the home of Vann’s fiancee. Vann filed a police report, describing the envelopes, which police apparently never opened during their investigation, as “threatening” and a form of “harassment.”

Hurd said he sent the letters in an attempt to prove Vann lived outside Ward III, which would disqualify him from City Council service. The longtime city employee and assistant administrator said a complaint brought to him by a person “invested in ... a different program” motivated his efforts.

Tracy E. Cole, an early contender in this year’s mayoral contest and rally organizer, said it was “wrong for them to let Dan Hurd do what he did and go unpunished.”

“I understand he didn’t break the law — that has been established and that’s OK,” Cole said, referencing Hurd’s conduct. “But there should be a code of ethics for employees that should govern them, and they should never let that happen no matter what color the employee is or what color the city councilor.”

Cole said the rally outside City Hall on Monday was separate from condemnation of Hurd’s conduct by local NAACP leaders, but the goals are similar. Cole said residents are asking for Hurd’s resignation or termination.

“We will find out what comes of that in the coming days,” Cole said. “But if we don’t get the satisfaction we are looking for, we will be back and we will keep coming back.”

City Manager Mike Miller said while he is constrained about what he can say about personnel issues and unable “to speak as frankly as some would like,” he cannot condone Hurd’s conduct. He said the issues related to Vann’s complaint remain under investigation.

Betty Baucom McConnell, who helped organize the rally, defended Vann and lauded his oversight efforts to ensure work done for the city is done right. She said Vann’s critique of work done on the city’s rehabilitation program is something the Ward III representative has done for years — before he was elected to serve in an official capacity.

“This is not the first time Ivory has done that — when they did the work at the park ... before he was a city councilman, Ivory was out there making sure they were doing the work right,” McConnell said. “It was not like he was picking on Dan Hurd, this is what Ivory Vann does all the time: he works for the betterment of the city for the citizens.”

McConnell said Hurd should not be angry about Vann’s criticisms, he “should be mad at himself” for signing off on substandard work. She said if the roles had been reversed and “a black person had done” what Hurd did to “a white person, he would have been fired.”

“This is what is leading up to these marches all over the United States — there is no justice for the black man,” McConnell said, referencing protests and riots across the nation in response to the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. “We have two sets of law, the white law and the black law ..., and because Hurd has worked for the city awhile and they kind of like him a little bit, they just give him a slap on the wrists — as you can see by the crowd, we are not happy.”