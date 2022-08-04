Ward 3 Muskogee City Councilor Ivory Vann says he is resigning from the council, citing personal reasons.
He said he will resign at next Muskogee City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m. Monday. According to the council agenda, Vann tendered his resignation on Wednesday.
"It's a personal matter with me," Vann said. "I definitely have enjoyed being a city councilor. I've been going to city council meetings since 2005, trying to help with our community."
At Monday's meeting, the council is expected to consider Vann's recommendation to appoint Muskogee pastor Pearline Boyattia-Craig, effective Tuesday.
Vann said he's been elected three times to the council. He was first elected in 2012.
"I've met a lot of people and done a lot of things," he said, adding that his biggest accomplishment over the years has been "serving the people of Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4."
