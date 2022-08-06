Ward III Muskogee City Councilor Ivory Vann says he sought to serve people throughout Muskogee during his eight years on the council.
"I've met a lot of people and done a lot of things," Vann said, adding that his biggest accomplishment over the years has been "serving the people of Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4."
Vann has announced his resignation from the council.
At its regular meeting, 5:30 p.m. Monday, the council is scheduled to consider Vann's recommendation to appoint Muskogee community volunteer Perline Boyattia-Craig as his replacement, effective Tuesday.
Vann, who tendered his resignation last Wednesday, said he's leaving the council for personal reasons.
"It's a personal matter with me," Vann said. "I definitely have enjoyed being a city councilor. I've been going to city council meetings since 2005, trying to help with our community."
Vann said he's been elected three times to the council. He was first elected in 2014 and re-elected last February.
Mayor Marlon Coleman called Vann a man of passion.
"He has worked hard in this community and has reached a point where he believes he has done what can be done and is ready to pass responsibility on," Coleman said.
Coleman said Vann has been "an incredible asset, not only to the people of Ward III, but to the citizens all across the city, whose concerns he's always been eager to address.
Vann especially has been helpful in developing and improving safety at Robison Park at the corner of Gulick Street and Augusta Avenue, he said.
Boyattia-Craig could be an outstanding member of the council, Coleman said.
"She brings a lot of community-minded experience. She has a heart for people and she loves Muskogee," he said. "If it's the will of the council, I certainly will support her being appointed."
Boyattia-Craig said she was deeply humbled by Vann's recommendation.
"It's going to be hard to fill his shoes, but I'm going to do what I need to do," she said. "I had to consult God, and it's bigger than me."
Boyattia-Craig has served on the Salvation Army Board, City of Muskogee Foundation Quality of Life Committee, city airport board and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Trust Authority. She also has volunteered at the Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee reception desk. She is pastor emeritus at New Jerusalem Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.