Variances could further damage Illinois River

OKLAHOMA CITY — Clean-water advocates urged state regulators to carve out an exception for scenic rivers in emergency rules that would authorize variances for permitted facilities unable to meet water-quality standards.
Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality officials said adoption of the emergency rules is necessary to carry out a legislative mandate. Two bills approved earlier this year during the regular legislative session transferred the authority to administer water quality standards and implement variances to ODEQ.
The Oklahoma Water Resources Board will relinquish those authorities Nov. 1, when Senate Bill 1325 and House Bill 3824 take effect. ODEQ staffers said failing to adopt emergency rules before Nov. 1 could result with federal regulators assuming jurisdiction over water quality standards in Oklahoma.
“We are updating our rules so that we have water quality standards in place, and we don't have a situation of having U.S. Environmental Protection Agency take over promulgation of water-quality standards for the state,” ODEQ Water Quality Director Shelly Chard said. “We will be doing permanent rulemaking …, that's where we might have some changes that are necessary for other reasons — merging a couple of chapters of rules and things like that.”
Ed Brocksmith, co-founder of Save the Illinois River, urged regulators to exclude the watersheds of state-designated scenic rivers and streams from rules for the implementation of variances. He said authorizing variances — temporary standards that authorize discharges of pollutants into public waters in amounts that exceed permitted limits — would be interpreted be seen by upstream polluters as a retreat from protective water-quality standards for Oklahoma’s scenic rivers and streams.
“A variance to Oklahoma Scenic River water quality standards … will send an enormously powerful and damaging signal to the state of Arkansas,” Brocksmith said this week during an informal hearing before ODEQ Water Quality Management Advisory Committee. “That could be used against Oklahoma and against the U.S. EPA as we attempt to meet scenic rivers water-quality standards.
Brocksmith referenced two wastewater permits challenged by the U.S. EPA, which alleged — among other things — breaches of anti-degradation provisions that prohibit backsliding on water-quality standards. He said permits approved by regulators for two wastewater treatment facilities in northwestern Arkansas would result with increased levels of phosphorus being discharged into tributaries of the Illinois River.
Chard said it is unclear whether ODEQ has the authority to carve out exceptions for scenic rivers to the law authorizing variances. She said guidance from ODEQ’s general counsel or others would be required before the agency could undertake permanent rulemaking later this year.
“We would not be making significant changes applying a statute — or not applying a statute — without that authority,” Chard said. “That would be something we would be revisiting before we would start any variance process.”
Granting variances to permitted facilities is a tool that has been available to environmental regulators for some time. Chard said a permitted facility seeking a variance would “have to make a compelling argument" before that tool would be used regardless of siting concerns.
Any variance requested would be considered on a case-by-case basis and subjected to a technical analysis. Chard said procedures for granting a variance would require public participation and opportunities for stakeholders to comment on any proposed variance.
Chard said she knows about only one company that has requested a variance to water quality standards, and it is located outside watersheds with a scenic stream or river. OWRB staffers have been working with the holder of the industrial permit on site-specific criteria.
We’re going to work with them to figure out what the right path is,” Chard said. “We have heard others might ask — when they ask, we will figure out how to move forward on those.”
Brocksmith stood firm in his opposition to any variance being granted within the Illinois River watershed or anywhere a variance to water quality standards might impact other scenic streams.
“These important, beautiful, unique and valuable water resources are impaired by nutrients …, by bacteria and by sedimentation caused by streambank erosion,” Brocksmith said. “They cannot take any more pollution for any reason, for any length of time, for any frequency the state might allow by variance.”
ODEQ's Water Quality Advisory Council plans to conduct two informal hearings before it convenes its regular business meeting Aug. 23 in Oklahoma City. Those hearings, during which stakeholders and interested parties will be allowed to comment and ask questions, will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 9 in Tulsa and 9 a.m. Aug. 18 in Oklahoma City.
Brocksmith said STIR will take every opportunity available to express its opposition to variances that could impact scenic streams and rivers and Lake Tenkiller.
