Vince Diaz seemed determined to try every booth at the Exchange Club of Muskogee's Chili and Barbecue Cook-Off on Saturday.
There was plenty to choose from. At least 50 vendors lined up along a Hatbox Field runway, mostly enticing visitors to try chili, hot links, very hot links, beans, bologna, pulled pork and other meaty treats.
"It's hard to hit every one," said Karli Hull, who joined Diaz on his tasting trek.
"I might be a little full before you get to try all of them, Diaz said. "You just have to force yourself to eat a little more."
The two had just visited the Dinky Links booth, where Jim Wilcoxen said, "We're giving people a lot of sausages."
Wilcoxen said Dinky Links has been at the Cook-Off for about 15 years, and won quite a few times.
"The kids don't keep track, but quite a few," he said.
Lori Kenney left a Crowd Pleasing ticket for the beans at the Chinowth Chilies booth.
"It's just a nice spice," Kenney said about the beans. "It's not overpowering, won't hurt my stomach."
Chinowth Chilies only served beans, said Liz Capps, who worked the booth.
"This is our first year, so I hope we win," Capps said, adding that the beans are "the only thing I know how to make."
Even younger folks enjoyed the tasting. Jasmine Haile served her 2 1/2-year-old daughter Ayana a some chili.
"She really likes it, " Haile said, adding that she serves chili at home.
"This is kind of better because sometimes I cheat and just get it out of the can," she said.
Not all cook-off contestants were going for Crowd Pleasing prizes.
John Moss of Mannford sat by one chili pot. His booth had no bunting, no frills.
"All we do is competition chili," he said, adding that he had some leftover chili to give away.
Moss couldn't say how many times his chili has won.
"It's all so close," he said. "There's going to be a winner every time. We're just happy to be in the top 10.”
He said they make the top 10 "nearly every time we cook."
