VARO lease renewed at existing location

City officials learned this week the General Services Administration renewed the lease for the building that houses the VA Regional Office in downtown Muskogee.
A notice posted this week online announced the award of the lease to RGR Inc., which owns the property located on the southwest corner of Main Street and Okmulgee Avenue. Carlile Roberts is identified as registered agent for RGR Inc. on documents filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State and known to be the present landlord of the VA Regional Office at its present location.
GSA solicited proposals as a matter of procedure, looking at the potential for an alternative space to house VARO. The regional office employs about 700 people who work in the central business district and supports dozens of businesses located in the immediate area.
"I am pleased the VA will continue to be an employment hub for our downtown," City Manager Mike Miller said. "The city is happy to continue to be a good partner with the VA."
The request for proposals included site restrictions, requiring any proposed locations be within Muskogee's municipal boundaries. It also required any proposed site be located within walking distance of a specified number of retail and service-related businesses, and civic and community facilities.
In addition to a proposal submitted by RGR Inc., another was tendered by US Federal Properties. The second proposal would have required VARO move from its existing location to the space in Arrowhead Mall formerly occupied by Dillard's.
Because the proposal by US Federal Properties would have changed the primary use of that space, it required approval from Muskogee Urban Renewal to conform with the plan that authorized development of the mall. The authority determined a potential move did not comply with the urban renewal plan and could adversely impact economic development of downtown Muskogee.
Ward IV Councilor Marlon Coleman said he is grateful for the support from federal officials for VARO and Muskogee.
"During this time of pandemic and civil unrest, communities across the country are struggling to maintain the presence of living wage jobs," Coleman said, acknowledging efforts from White House officials and the U.S. Senate. "We are blessed to have the VA Regional Office committed to our community for another 20 years."
Documents posted online show the value of the contract is worth $72.76 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.