Veterans Benefits Administration Undersecretary Paul R. Lawrence will play host May 15 to a tele-town hall for Oklahoma veterans, providing information about the launch of Blue Water Navy Act and Solid Start.
Lawrence also will provide information about other new initiatives launched by Veterans Affairs in addition to its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Veterans, family members and stakeholders are encouraged to dial in for the event.
Blue Water extends the presumption of exposure to herbacides like Agent Orange to veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam between Jan. 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975. Solid Start is an initiative to help veterans transition during the first year of separation back to civilian life.
The tele-town hall will be at 4 p.m. May 15. Those who want to participate may call (844) 227-7557.
