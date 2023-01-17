Vehicles, sponsors sought for Touch-a-Truck event

Muskogee Public Library and the Muskogee Touch-a-Truck committee are organizing the library’s 11th annual fundraising event. They are looking for exhibitors and sponsors for the event scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 29 at Hatbox Field in Muskogee.
Children of all ages can get hands-on with their favorite vehicles and meet the workers who keep our communities running. There will also be a no-touch zone for hands-off vehicles. Construction equipment, waste disposal trucks, tractors, motorcycles, muscle cars— if it moves, it works for Touch-a-Truck.
In addition to providing a fun and educational event for the children of Muskogee and surrounding areas, Muskogee Touch-a-Truck is the primary fundraiser for the Muskogee Public Library’s youth services department.
Proceeds from sponsorships and gate admission fund programs like story time and summer reading programs for Muskogee area youth. The cost of the summer reading program averages $6,000 per summer.
Programs during the school year average $25 per program and include arts and crafts, STEM, and literacy activities. The library also provides outreach activities and story time to organizations in the community. Muskogee Touch-a-Truck donations can be directed to specific programs or age groups.
Sponsors who donate $75 or more can have a table at the event to distribute community information. Food trucks are welcome to set up as well with a $25 donation.
For more information on exhibiting a vehicle or being a sponsor, contact Jennifer Fuller, children’s librarian, at (918) 682-6657 or jfuller@eols.org, or register at eols.org/touch-a-truck.
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Touch-A-Truck.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29.
WHERE: Hatbox Field, 40th and Denver streets.
WHY: Fundraiser for Muskogee Public Library Youth Services Department.
COST: $2 per person.
